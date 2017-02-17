Security crackdown as Pakistan mourns Sufi shrine victims

Pakistan launched a nationwide security crackdown Friday, officials said, after a bomb ripped through a crowded Sufi shrine, killing at least 70 people including 20 children and wounding hundreds.



ISIS claimed the attack, which came after a series of bloody extremist assaults this week, in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northeast of the provincial capital Karachi.



The Sindh provincial government announced three days of mourning as Pakistanis vented their grief and fury on social media, bemoaning the lack of medical facilities to help the wounded, with the nearest main hospital some 130 kilometers from the shrine.



The assaults underscore Pakistan's struggle to stamp out extremism, which was stepped up after the country's deadliest ever attack, a Pakistani Taliban assault on a school in Peshawar in 2014 which left more than 150 people dead -- mostly children.

...