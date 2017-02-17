Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens

Prosecutors have up to 10 days to indict Lee, Samsung's third-generation leader, although they can seek an extension.



No decision had been made on whether Lee's arrest would be contested or whether bail would be sought, a spokeswoman for Samsung Group said.



Samsung and Lee have denied wrongdoing in the case.



One employee at Samsung Electronics' chip division said colleagues were unsettled that prosecutors had singled-out Samsung.



Prosecutors have focused on Samsung's relationship with Park, 65, accusing the group of paying bribes totaling 43 billion won ($37.74 million) to organizations linked to Choi to secure government backing for the controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung units, a deal that was seen as key to smoothing Lee's succession.



In the meantime, Park remains in office but stripped of her powers.



Her would-be successors praised the decision to arrest Lee.

