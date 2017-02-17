Germany's Schaeuble says EU must assume more active global role

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Friday the European Union must take on a bigger international role, saying the answer to crises from security to climate change, was to stick together and stop relying on the United States.



The veteran member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's government and committed European, said Europe had waited too long for the United States to act and make up for deficiencies in EU policy.



U.S. President Donald Trump has raised questions about his commitment to NATO and wants EU members, such as Germany, to increase defense spending.

...