Munich conference brings hope for clarity on US priorities



Top world leaders, diplomats and defense officials are getting their first opportunity to meet with members of the Trump administration amid concerns over the new president's commitment to NATO and posture toward Russia.



Other stances -- Trump's support for Britain's decision to leave the EU, his perceived closeness to Russia and inaugural pledge to put "America first" -- also have raised "an unbelievable number of question marks," conference organizer Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German ambassador to the U.S., said.



U.S. Sen. John McCain, an outspoken critic of Trump's Russia policies, is among more than a dozen American representatives expected to attend as part of a U.S. congressional delegation.

...