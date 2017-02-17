No release of Kim body without family DNA: Malaysia

The body of Kim Jong-Nam, the assassinated half-brother of North Korea's leader, will not be released until his family have provided DNA samples, Malaysia said Friday, despite a request from Pyongyang.



DNA from a child, sibling -- or even half-sibling -- would be enough to provide a "kinship match" and confirm the identity, a Malaysian forensic investigator told AFP.



Police were meanwhile questioning two women -- one travelling on a Vietnamese passport and the other on an Indonesian document -- as well as a Malaysian man.



The drama erupted Monday morning as Jong-Nam, the estranged elder brother of Kim Jong-Un, readied to board a plane to Macau.



Malaysian police say the chubby 45-year-old was jumped by two women who squirted some kind of liquid in his face.



Officers later arrested Muhammad Farid Bin Jalaluddin, a 26-year-old Malaysian man.

...