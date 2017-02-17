Trump, fond of signing executive orders, awaits more pens

It didn't take long for President Donald Trump to start running out of the custom-made Cross pens he uses to sign executive orders.



The White House was expecting its latest batch of 350 of the gold-plated pens by Friday. They were shipped Wednesday by the 170-year-old New England company that has supplied its fancy pens to at least seven U.S. presidents.



The White House didn't return emailed requests for comment this week about the cost of the pens and whether it matters to Trump where the pens are made.



Boss said he thinks Trump "could probably polish himself a little more and be a little more statesmanlike". But he said the company has supplied pens to presidents of both parties.

...