Spain to deliver verdict in Princess Cristina tax fraud trial

King Felipe's 51-year-old sister is one of 18 defendants in the year-long trial which followed a probe into a charity run by her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, that prosecutors say was used to pilfer millions of euros in public funds.



Cristina is charged with two counts of being an accessory to tax fraud and, if found guilty, could face up to four years in prison for each charge.



Cristina's husband, a former Olympic handball player, faces nine charges including fraud and tax evasion and carrying a combined potential jail sentence of 19-1/2 years.



Neither Cristina nor her husband have been called to appear in court for the verdict, a court spokeswoman said.

