Two main left candidates in French presidentials hold talks, Socialist says

The two main left-leaning candidates in France's presidential election are holding talks on possible cooperation, a move that could potentially put one of them in contention to reach the crucial election runoff.



Should Socialist Benoit Hamon and hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon decide to join forces, opinion polls suggest their combined vote might put them in with a chance of facing the far-right's Marine Le Pen in the second round of voting on May 7 -- a scenario that has not been explored by major surveys in recent months.



Hamon was on a first round score of 14-14.5 percent and Melenchon 11.5-12 in a Cevipof poll Thursday.



Melenchon is hostile to some of its treaties and wants them revised, but Hamon favors further convergence.

