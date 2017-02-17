Italian minister says June national vote impossible, as PD showdown looms

A prominent Italian minister said Friday it would be impossible to hold a national election in June, as the head of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) is urging.



Renzi is expected to resign as party leader at a PD assembly Sunday. That would probably trigger a leadership contest -- which begins with a party congress, followed by a primary vote -- and could open the way for an early vote.



But Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, who leads a large PD faction, Friday urged Renzi to postpone the party congress in an effort to keep the party together.

...