Spanish king's sister acquitted in fraud case

Princess Cristina's husband Inaki Urdangarin was jailed for six years and three months for siphoning off millions of euros between 2004 and 2006 from a foundation he headed in the island of Majorca.



However, Princess Cristina was ordered to pay a fine of 265,000 euros ($282,000) because she had benefited from her husband's wrongdoing.



Princess Cristina could have faced eight years in prison if she had been convicted of fraud over her 49-year-old husband's work with the non-profit Noos Institute sports foundation.

