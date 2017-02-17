More murders in Philippine drug war: rights group

Shadowy assassins are still killing poor Filipinos, despite a police withdrawal from Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war, a rights group said Friday, as Manila filed criminal charges against the president's top critic.



Duterte ordered the police to step back at the end of January after a seven-month campaign that had left 6,485 people dead, many in unexplained circumstances.



The latest tally given to AFP Friday showed an extra 146 people had died since the January 31 stand-down was ordered, which rights groups said showed extrajudicial killings were continuing.



This compared with about 30 people a day being killed by police and unknown assailants when officers were still leading the crackdown.



The national police force has 160,000 officers.

...