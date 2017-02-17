Opel workers 'open' to possible takeover by Peugeot

Unions and employee representatives of German car maker Opel said Friday they are ready to play a "constructive" role in negotiations over a possible takeover by French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen.



PSA, the parent company of France's Peugeot, Citroen and DS, has confirmed it is interested in taking over Opel, the German arm of U.S. giant General Motors.



PSA's interest in Opel appeared to catch both the German and French governments by surprise, with German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries Tuesday labeling PSA and GM's lack of communication about the talks "unacceptable".



Opel has some 10 factories in Europe spread across six different countries.

...