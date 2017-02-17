Polish activists complain to EU about toxic smog

Polish environmental groups Friday filed a complaint with the European Union against national and local authorities for failing to fight lethal levels of smog.



The European Environmental Agency (EEA) blames air pollution -- caused in large part by the burning of coal -- for an estimated 50,000 premature deaths per year in the country of 38 million people.



Antiquated coal-fired power plants generate nearly all of Poland's electricity, giving it some of the most toxic air in the 28-member EU.



The report also estimated that "the health-related external costs from air pollution in Poland are above 26 billion euros ($28 billion) per year.

