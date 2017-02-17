UKIP started 'political revolution': Farage

Britain's U.K. Independence Party initiated a "political revolution" that is only just getting started, Brexit firebrand Nigel Farage said Friday at a party conference in northwest England.



Farage said the political tumult of last year, which led to the downfall of British prime minister David Cameron and Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi was part of "something very much bigger" in the West.



New UKIP leader Paul Nuttall also addressed the party conference, his first since taking over from Farage, as he bids to take the parliamentary seat of Stoke-on-Trent Central in a by-election next Thursday.



Nuttall also slammed the main opposition Labour Party, which has always held the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat that he is trying to win.

...