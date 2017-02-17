UN-backed peace talks in balance as Cyprus rivals bicker

The future of U.N.-backed Cyprus reunification talks Friday hung in the balance as rival Cypriot leaders rowed over who was at fault for walking out of their negotiations.



Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci Friday engaged in a war of words over the previous day's walkout.



The peace talks between the rival leaders on long-divided Cyprus broke up in acrimony over a 1950 referendum.



Tensions have soared over the Feb. 10 approval by the Greek Cypriot parliament for schools in the south to mark the 1950 referendum on "Enosis," or union with Greece.



Thursday's Akinci-Anastasiades meeting was their first since the vote in parliament, with the Greek Cypriot leader ruling out Akinci's request to cancel the decision.

...