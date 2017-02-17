Italian court investigates whether smugglers finance rescue boats

The chief prosecutor of a Sicilian court said Friday that a task force is looking into whether people smugglers may be financing rescue boats run by humanitarian groups that operate off the coast of Libya.



The court's concerns are based on the fact that they are conspicuously well-funded operations and on migrant testimony, Zuccaro said, that smugglers provided directions to where rescue boats would be located before they disembarked.



Humanitarian groups said that their boats can be located with free, real-time ship tracking on the Internet.



A record 181,000 boat migrants came to Italy last year and most of them were rescued at sea.



Not all rescues are carried out by humanitarian groups.

