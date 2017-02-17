Germany bans internet-connected 'spy' doll Cayla

German regulators have banned an internet-connected doll called "My Friend Cayla" that can chat with children, warning Friday that it was a de facto "hidden spying device".



Parents were urged to disable the interactive toy by the Federal Network Agency which enforces bans on surveillance devices.



The doll works by sending a child's audio question wirelessly to an app on a digital device, which translates it into text and searches the internet for an answer, then sends back a response that is voiced by the doll.

...