Two Montreal youths had blueprints, materials for bomb: report

Two Montreal students facing prosecution on terrorism charges had the blueprints and some of the materials to make a pressure-cooker bomb, local media said Friday.



The former nursing and science students are accused of facilitating terrorist activities, committing an offense on behalf of a terrorist group, and possession of explosive materials intended to endanger lives or damage property.



Similar materials were used by the Boston marathon bomber to make explosive devices that killed three and injured 264 in 2013 .

...