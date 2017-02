The European Union should start paying all its trainees at delegations abroad, the European Ombudsman said Friday, judging that the current practice of unpaid internships unfairly favoured a privileged few.



The ombudsman, which investigates complaints at EU bodies, said the European External Action Service (EEAS) employed some 800 unpaid trainees at its delegations worldwide.



The EEAS had a staff of 4,189 at the end of 2015, with 2,261 in its various delegations in 139 countries.

...