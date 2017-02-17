Colombia's ELN commits new kidnapping: army

Colombia's ELN guerrillas have kidnapped a mayor's father, the army said Friday, calling it an act of terrorism that damages peace talks with the country's last active rebel group.



Army commander Alberto Mejia blamed the leftist guerrillas for the disappearance of Cristo Contreras, whose son Edwin is the mayor of the town of El Carmen in the restive northwestern region of Catatumbo.



He said the rebels had also bombed an oil pipeline in the same region, the scene of frequent ELN attacks.



Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is trying to negotiate a peace deal with the ELN to match the historic accord his government sealed last year with the FARC guerrillas.



Both the FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and the ELN, or National Liberation Army, launched uprisings against the state in 1964 .

