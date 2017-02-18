Trump’s team in disarray, McCain tells Europe

Republican Senator John McCain broke with the reassuring message that U.S. officials visiting Germany have sought to convey on their debut trip to Europe, saying Friday that the administration of President Donald Trump was in "disarray".



McCain, a known Trump critic, told the Munich Security Conference that the resignation of the new president's security adviser Michael Flynn over his contacts with Russia reflected deep problems in Washington.



Mattis told a crowd that included heads of state and more than 70 defense ministers that Trump backed NATO.



Trump has alarmed allies by expressing admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Mattis, however, has spoken out strongly against Russia while in Europe.

...