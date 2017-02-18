N. Korea, Malaysia lock horns over apparent killing

A dispute over custody of a slain North Korean's body pushed two governments further apart Saturday as they tried to navigate the aftermath of what appeared to be the assassination of an outcast member of North Korea's ruling elite.



Malaysia performed an autopsy Wednesday over the strong objections of North Korea, which asserted sovereignty over the body of its citizen and says it should have a say in what happens next.



North Korea vowed to reject the results of any post-mortem.



While South Korea has blamed North Korea for a slew of notable assassinations or attempted killings in past decades, the North often denies involvement or simply doesn't comment.



North Korea broke its silence on the case Friday night.



Malaysia is one of just a handful of countries to have full diplomatic ties with North Korea, with each country having an embassy in the other's capital.



Malaysia said Friday it wants DNA samples from Kim Jong Nam's family as part of the post-mortem procedure and that officials were not yet willing to hand the body over to the North Koreans.

