After night in cell, Samsung scion taken for questioning

Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.



Lee arrived at the special prosecutor's office at about 2:20 pm (0520 GMT) clean-shaven and expressionless.



The special prosecutor's office accuses Lee of bribing a close friend of the president to gain government favors related to leadership succession at the conglomerate.

...