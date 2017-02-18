Anti-coal protest leaders detained by Thai army

Three people leading protests against the construction of a coal-fired power plant in southern Thailand were detained by the army Saturday, as activists voiced alarm that the trio were being held in a notorious barracks prison.



The gathering is a rare act of defiance of the junta's ban on public protests.



The three protest leaders -- Prasitthichai Noonuan, Akkradet Chakjinda and Rungkhun Kittiyakara -- were initially detained by police Saturday morning before being handed over to the military.



Thailand's south was a stronghold of the protest movements that pushed for the 2014 coup which brought the military to power and toppled their political rivals.



The junta says the power plant is desperately needed to help with energy shortages in the south.

...