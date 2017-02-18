Filipino Catholics protest drug killings, death penalty

Thousands of Catholics joined a march with church leaders in Manila Saturday in one of the largest shows of opposition against President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly crackdown against illegal drugs and attempts to revive the death penalty.



Catholic bishops expressed their deep concern over the drug killings in a recent statement read in churches across the country.



Duterte, a longtime city mayor before being elected to the presidency in May on an anti-crime platform, has asked Congress to revive the death penalty, preferably by public hanging.



Sen. Leila de Lima, one of the most vocal critics of Duterte's bloody anti-drug campaign, joined Saturday's rally.

...