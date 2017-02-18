India legislators come to blows before confidence vote

Indian legislators came to blows Saturday, ripping out microphones and breaking chairs as the new leader of Tamil Nadu state sought to win a vote of confidence in the regional assembly.



As Saturday's vote got under way, members of the opposition ripped papers, toppled tables and threw microphones to demand a secret ballot that would potentially allow legislators from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party to switch sides, according to media reports.



Palanisamy, 63, will need to win at least 117 votes in the 234-member state assembly for a clear mandate, which could potentially end a long-running tussle for power within the AIADMK party.

