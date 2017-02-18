France's Fillon vows to run despite 'fake jobs' row

Fillon, 62, had earlier pledged to drop out of the race if charged in the inquiry, now in its third week.



Two of Fillon's children were also put on the parliamentary payroll for brief periods.



Fillon acknowledged that his run had become "difficult", with hecklers often massing at his campaign stops across France.



The poll, released Thursday by Cevipof and French daily Le Monde, put far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in first place in the first round, with 26 percent of voter intentions, and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron second at 23 percent.

