The U.N. has condemned the killing of 12 Afghans, including eight children returning from school, by a roadside bomb in the country's volatile east, the latest in a growing number of civilian casualties.



Afghan civilian casualties in 2016 were the highest recorded by the U.N., with nearly 11,500 non-combatants killed or wounded.



More than 3,500 children were among the victims, a "disproportionate" increase of 24 percent in one year, the U.N. said in a report earlier this month.

