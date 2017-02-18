Gambia celebrates Barrow's inauguration

Thousands of supporters gathered Saturday to finally celebrate the inauguration of Gambian President Adama Barrow, a month after he was sworn in across the border in neighboring Senegal during a tense power struggle.



Barrow will retake the oath of office he first made at the Gambian embassy in Senegal, whose territory almost entirely surrounds The Gambia and whose president, Macky Sall, is seen as Barrow's closest ally.



The swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 19 was held at a fraught time for the tiny west African nation, as Jammeh was refusing to step aside and acknowledge the result of the election Barrow won several weeks earlier.



President Sall is a guest of honor at the ceremony, while Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who pushed for mediation efforts with Jammeh during his last days in office, is also expected.

