Wilders calls Moroccans 'scum' at Dutch vote launch

Firebrand Dutch anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders launched his election campaign Saturday with a stinging attack on the country's Moroccan population, calling them "scum" and saying he wanted to make The Netherlands "ours again".



Wilders has been leading opinion polls ahead of crunch elections on March 15, seen as a litmus test of European politics after Brexit and Donald Trump's victory in the United States.



The latest combined opinion polls give Wilders and his PVV party between 24-28 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, two to four seats ahead of Liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling VVD party.



Wilders's views have seen him receive death threats including from terror groups such as the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.

...