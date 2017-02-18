Congo probes video showing apparent massacre by soldiers

Democratic Republic of Congo's government said Saturday it was investigating a video that appears to show Congolese troops shooting dead a group of apparent militia members armed with slingshots and wooden batons.



The seven-minute video, which was shared widely on social media and seen by Reuters, shows men in Congolese army uniforms saying they are participating in an operation against the Kamwina Nsapu militia.



Congolese forces have been battling an uprising by the militia in central Congo's Kasai provinces, which was triggered when they killed its leader Kamwina Nsapu in August.



"This one here isn't dead," one of men says in the western Congolese Lingala language, referring to a bloodied young man lying in the grass. Another uniformed man then shoots him in the head.

...