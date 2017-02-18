Kenya arrests 2 suspected ISIS recruits deported from Turkey

Kenyan police have arrested two Kenyans who were deported from Turkey on suspicion of training with ISIS in neighboring Syria, officials said Saturday.



A senior police source who insisted on anonymity because the source was not authorized to discuss the latest case said the two Kenyans were arrested by Turkish authorities while entering from Syria in November after going for training with ISIS.



Last year, three women in their 20s assaulted a Kenyan police station on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States after pledging allegiance to ISIS, according to Kenyan authorities.



Al-Qaida has long had a presence in Kenya through its affiliation with the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab, which has carried out deadly attacks inside Kenya while claiming retaliation for Kenyan military involvement in combating the extremist group.

