160,000 join pro-refugee protest in Barcelona

Tens of thousands of people marched through Barcelona on Saturday urging the Spanish government to immediately meet its pledge to take in thousands of refugees.



The protest comes after Spain pledged to take in some 16,000 asylum seekers from other European Union countries under a quota system agreed in 2015 as the continent struggled with its biggest migration crisis since World War II.



Like other EU members, Spain has fallen far short of this target, with only 1,100 resettled in the country so far.

...