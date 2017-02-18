France's Macron seeks to end controversy over Algeria comments

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron attempted on Saturday to end the controversy triggered by his comments condemning France's colonial past in Algeria.



Macron also asked the audience to applaud the "harkis", the Algerian soldiers who fought for the French during the war of independence and were given French nationality.



Le Pen, who Macron looks likely to face in a second-round run-off, condemned his comments on Algeria earlier this week, as did conservative candidate Francois Fillon in an interview with daily Le Figaro.

...