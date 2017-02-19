Colombia's FARC rebels complete move to demobilization areas

General view of Tasi, a rural village in Alto Baudo, department of Choco, western Colombia, on January 26, 2017.
/ AFP / LUIS ROBAYO / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY ALINA DIESTE
Colombia’s ELN rebels free hostage, setting up talks
Colombia's FARC rebels march one last time, to demobilization camps
Child soldiers from Colombia’s rebel ranks
to be released
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Colombia’s ELN rebels free hostage, setting up talks
Colombia's FARC rebels march one last time, to demobilization camps
Child soldiers from Colombia’s rebel ranks
to be released
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE