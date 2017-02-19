Thai police order thousands of worshippers out of scandal-hit temple

Thai police ordered thousands of worshipers to leave the country's biggest Buddhist temple on Sunday so it can intensify its search for its former abbot, who is wanted on money-laundering charges.



On Sunday, police said that all non-residents must vacate the premises to expedite the search of the 1,000 acre (400 hectare) facility because temple activities were hindering police.



Around 13,000 people were inside the temple as of Sunday morning, according to Dantamano, who said that the temple would have to comply with the request to evacuate.



The temple says it is as committed to Buddhist values as anyone else.

