Myanmar soldiers injured in clash with militants in troubled Rakhine

Two members of Myanmar's security forces were injured in a clash with militants on the troubled Rakhine State border with Bangladesh, Myanmar state counselor's office said, casting doubt on the government's claim that the region had stabilized.



The government last week said the situation in northern Rakhine had stabilized and that it had ended a four-month security crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.



The security operation had been under way since nine policemen were killed in attacks on security posts near the Bangladesh border on Oct. 9 .



Two soldiers were wounded in a five-minute clash with a armed group on the border with Bangladesh on Friday afternoon, the State Counselor's said in a statement late on Saturday.

...