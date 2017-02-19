Trump reassures supporters in fiery campaign-style speech

President Donald Trump turned back the clock Saturday with a bold and aggressive Florida speech straight out of his 2016 campaign playbook, enthralling fans while insisting all is well in the White House despite weeks of turbulence.



Trump employed a loud and muscular delivery -- one which won over millions of voters on the campaign trail last year -- to assure Americans he is fulfilling promises to shrink government, rebuild the military, restrict immigration, and tear up health care reforms enacted by predecessor Barack Obama.



Trump was completing his first month in office under a cloud in Washington, where lawmakers pledged to further investigate his possible pre-election ties to Russia, his national security adviser was forced to resign in disgrace, and a cabinet nominee withdrew amid controversy.



Aside from the fact that Trump is now leader of the free world, the event was eerily similar in style to his campaign -- from the layout, to the recorded music, to the president's largely impromptu delivery.



Trump acknowledged that he is always in campaign mode.



On Thursday, Trump held a news conference that was startling in its vitriol against the media.



White House chief of staff Reince Priebus warned the media not to brush off Trump's denunciation.

...