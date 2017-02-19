Philippine army to create task force to chase big drug syndicates

The Philippine army will create a "battalion size" task force to help the government's anti-narcotics agency run after high-value targets in President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, the country's military chief said.



Duterte -- who recently suspended the national police from the anti-narcotics campaign that has killed over 7,700 people in seven months -- has ordered the military to play a role in his crackdown.



The troops, however, will only provide back-up in the campaign and not patrol the streets or play any kind of leading role, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Chief Isidro Lapena told Reuters earlier this month.



Ano, however, ruled out a bloody operation by the task force, unlike some of the raids conducted by the national police.

