Norma McCorvey, at center of landmark US abortion ruling, dies

Norma McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym "Jane Roe" led to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion but who later became an outspoken opponent of the procedure, has died.



McCorvey died on Saturday at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas, said journalist Joshua Prager, who is working on a book about McCorvey and was with her and her family when she died.



McCorvey was 22, unmarried, unemployed and pregnant for the third time in 1969 when she sought to have an abortion in Texas, where the procedure was illegal except to save a woman's life. The subsequent lawsuit, known as Roe v. Wade, led to the Supreme Court's 1973 ruling that established abortion rights, though by that time, McCorvey had given birth and given her daughter up for adoption.



Decades later, McCorvey underwent a conversion, becoming an evangelical Christian and joining the anti-abortion movement.



After the court's ruling, McCorvey lived quietly for several years before revealing herself as Jane Roe in the 1980s.

...