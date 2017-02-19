Revived by rally, Trump turns back to governing

One day after delighting in a massive campaign-style rally, President Donald Trump is turning back to the business of governing.



Trump, who is spending the weekend at his private club in Florida, plans to spend Sunday interviewing at least four candidates to be his new national security adviser.



For a moment on Saturday, Trump went back into campaign mode with a massive rally before thousands of supporters at an airplane hangar in Melbourne, Florida where he revived campaign promises to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, reduce regulations and create jobs -- and continued his attacks on the media.



The rally was put on by Trump's campaign, not the White House.



The rally came during Trump's third straight weekend at his private south Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.



Trump said in a news conference Thursday that he was disappointed by how Flynn had treated Pence, but did not believe Flynn had done anything wrong by having the conversations.

