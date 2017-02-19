Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference

A senior U.S. Republican senator on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to take action against Russia over allegations that Moscow interfered in the election that brought him to power.



U.S. intelligence officials have told Trump that Moscow tried to influence voters by hacking Democratic emails and trolling social media sites, but Trump has sought to downplay Russia's role in the election.



Referring to upcoming elections in France and Germany this year and concerns of outside interference, Graham said "I promise everybody in this room that Congress is going to take a long hard look what Russia did to undermine our elections, so you'll be better prepared when they come your way".



He said he planned to introduce a bipartisan motion for new Russia sanctions and it will get "north of 75 votes".

...