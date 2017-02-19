Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum' comments

Muslim organizations in the Netherlands on Sunday criticized disparaging comments about Moroccans made by anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, but say they are just the latest in a long string of insults.



Wilders was convicted late last year of inciting discrimination and insulting a group for anti-Moroccan comments he made before and after local elections in 2014 .



Wilders is appealing the conviction, which centered on comments he made before and after Dutch municipal elections in 2014 .



Wilders has a long history of criticizing Islam and Moroccans he says are responsible for a disproportionate amount of street crime in the Netherlands.



Menebhi filed one of the many complaints that led to Wilders' prosecution last year.

...