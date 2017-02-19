Germany aims to deport record number of rejected asylum seekers in 2017

Germany deported a record 80,000 migrants denied asylum last year and that figure will rise again in 2017, a top official said, as Chancellor Angela Merkel seeks to win back conservative voters before elections in September.



Peter Altmaier, Merkel's chief of staff, told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that nearly half of 700,000 asylum requests made in 2016 had been rejected, spelling another record high in deportations this year.



Merkel has long argued the country needs to keep its doors open to those fleeing persecution while her Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), wants an upper limit of 200,000 refugees per year.



Merkel has refused that demand and the two parties have suffered a slump in support as a result of their squabbling before the Sept. 24 election.

