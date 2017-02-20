Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of incident



Swedes have been scratching their heads and ridiculing President Donald Trump's remarks that suggested a major security incident had happened in the Scandinavian country.



Sweden's Security Police said it had no reason to change the terror threat level.



Axelsson told the Associated Press that the Swedish Embassy in Washington contacted the State Department Sunday to request clarification of Trump's remarks and was waiting for an answer.



At the rally, Trump told his followers to look at what was happening in Germany, where a truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market killed 12 people.



Former Foreign Minister Bildt told Swedish Radio after his initial confounded tweet Sunday that he sees danger in how Trump relates to facts.

...