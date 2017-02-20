Malaysia summons N. Korea envoy as Kim killing row deepens

Malaysia summoned the North Korean ambassador on Monday for a dressing-down over Pyongyang's attack on its investigation into the assassination of leader Kim Jong-Nam's brother, deepening a diplomatic row.



Five North Koreans are in the frame for last week's airport killing, drawing a furious response from Pyongyang which has accused Kuala Lumpur of conspiring with "hostile forces" to damage its reputation.



Malaysia recalled its envoy to Pyongyang and summoned the North Korean ambassador to Kuala Lumpur, who was told his accusation was "baseless", the foreign ministry said in a statement.



The row erupted when Malaysian police rejected North Korean diplomats' demands to hand over the body of Kim Jong-Nam after he was apparently poisoned at Kuala Lumpur's international airport.



The Malaysian ambassador in Pyongyang has also been recalled to Kuala Lumpur for consultations, the statement said.

