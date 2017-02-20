Immigration rallies held around US to support Muslims

Summary
Demonstrations were held in cities around the U.S. this weekend to support Muslim Americans and to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
More than a thousand people of various faiths rallied in New York City on Sunday.
Trump has initiated a crackdown on illegal immigration. He also has called for a temporary ban on people entering the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.
In Dallas on Saturday, police estimated about 1,700 people rallied downtown in a peaceful show of support for immigrants and refugees.
The Dallas Morning News reported that religious and civic leaders were among those protesting President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
...