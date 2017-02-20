Ex-cop says Philippine president paid him, others to kill crime suspects

Human rights lawyers who presented Arthur Lascanas at a news conference said his allegations could be grounds for impeaching Duterte. There was no immediate comment from Duterte or his office.



Duterte has denied his administration backs unlawful killings of suspects under his deadly crackdown against illegal drugs that is feared to have killed more than 7,000 mostly drug users and petty drug pushers since he took office in June.



Lascanas said he and his group shot dead a kidnapping suspect along with the man's pregnant wife, young son, father-in-law and two others with the consent of Duterte.

...