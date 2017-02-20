New Zealand judge upholds Kim Dotcom extradition ruling

A New Zealand judge on Monday upheld an earlier court ruling that flamboyant internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues can be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges.



Monday's decision won't be the last, with the case likely to be appealed up to New Zealand's Supreme Court, a process that could take another year or two.



High Court judge Justice Murray Gilbert found Monday that the district court made mistakes in its ruling but that those didn't alter the big picture.



Dotcom's lawyer Ron Mansfield said the high court agreed with a major part of their appeal -- that copyright infringement on its own isn't an offense that warrants extradition -- but had erred in finding the men could be extradited on conspiracy grounds.

...