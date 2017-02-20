Indonesia Islamists urge ouster of Jakarta governor, plan more protests

Islamist groups have held two big rallies since November against the governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is on trial for insulting the Koran, and in the midst of an election in which he hopes to win a second term.



The forum is one of the groups organizing the Tuesday rally.



The Jakarta election is widely seen as a proxy battle for the next presidential election in 2019 .



Purnama is a former deputy of President Joko Widodo, when Widido was Jakarta governor, and he is being backed by the president's party.

